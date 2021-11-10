Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat to re-enter the Bigg Boss house this weekend?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT finalist Raqesh Bapat had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house last week and brought a smile on Shamita’s face.

As we had reported earlier that the actor had to leave the Bigg Boss house on emergency medical grounds where he had complained of Kidney stone pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he got admitted this morning.

Post his exits there was no clearance to whether he would be entering the show or not as it all depends on his health issue.

As per sources, it seems that the actor will be discharged soon and there could be a possibility that he would be re-entering the house this weekend though there is no confirmation on the same.

Raqesh had just entered the house and was about to settle down and be a part of the second task for the VIP room, but unfortunately, he had to leave.

After Raqesh left, Shamita broke down and was crying bitterly but then her Rakhi brother Rajiv and best friend Neha became her support and consoled her and told her that he would be back soon hail and hearty.

Shamita as one alliance less, but then her best friend Neha and two brothers Rajiv and Vishal are also very strong alliances for her.

Shamita herself is a very strong contestant and technically she doesn’t need any support and can play this game all alone as she has the potential to become the winner of the show.

Well, we are sure with the return of Raqesh, Shamita would be the happiest.

