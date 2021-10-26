Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash faked her illness during the captaincy task

MUMBAI: Each episode of Bigg Boss is getting interesting as each day passes by there are so many twits and turns on the show.

With the entry of the first wild card entry Rajiv already the dynamics of the house have changed and people have broken their early alliances and have formed new one’s and the game has changed.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where the contestants are divided into two teams which are:

Team A : Umar, Vishal, Ishaan, Akasa, Jay and Afsana.

Team B : Pratik, Nishant, Tejasswi, Miesha, Simba, and Rajiv.

Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty are the sanchalk of the task.

All six contestants will have to stand or sit in these letters and the opposite team will try their best to remove them from the letters.

During the task, the actress inhales powder that is puffed in her face during the task, due to which she begins coughing unstoppably and the housemates would call for medical help soon.

Karan would carry Tejasswi in her arms and will rush to the medical room as her health would not look good.

But there is a twist to this, apparently, it seems that Tejasswi must have faked being ill as she wanted Umar and or Afasna to be out of the task.

During the live feed, Tejasswi was seen telling Karan and a few other members where she asked them how they like her performance and asked them that what a good actress she has been, she started to cough and give loud reactions because she wanted to scare the Team B contestants so that they come out of the letters but the plan fails as no one comes out of the letterbox.

The audience will get to see the cute chemistry of Karan and Tejasswi where the actor will carry Tejasswi towards the medical room and on way, he comes to know that she was faking it.

