Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz gives a reality check to Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty are two of the most strong contestants of Bigg Boss and since the initial days, the two never got along and were always at loggerheads.

During the task, we have seen how Shamita and Umar have has massive fights and have also thrown personal comments at each other.

At times we have also seen how the two at a time try to mend their differences but then all in vain.

We have often seen how Shamita in the game needs support and whenever her support gets eliminated she breaks down and wants to leave the game.

One did see when Neha, Raqesh, and Vishal were eliminated from the show, Shamita broke down and time and again she told Nishant that she wants to give up this game and get eliminated.

During the live feed, Umar told Shamita that she can’t survive without any support in this show and you always need a bro, friend, or someone else to survive in the show.

But Shamita didn't agree to what he said and told that she can play the game and doesn’t need anyone in the show it's just she keeps her relationship very close to her and she can do anything to save them in the game.

Well, seems like the differences between Shamita and Umar won’t die down soon and the two will always remain at loggerheads.

