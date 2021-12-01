Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Varun Sood talks about Pratik Sehajpal's game, says “If he feels he can win the game by shouting and fighting, then good for him”

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most controversial contestants of the house and he has been the most targeted as all the housemates keep fighting with him. He very often grabs headlines outside the house.

This has been going on since the Bigg Boss OTT days where he was ruling the house and played the game so well that he made his way into the Bigg Boss 15 house.

In Bigg Boss OTT, we did see how he was at loggerheads with Divya Agarwal, where they kept having disagreements and didn’t get along. Throughout the show, they kept fighting.

A couple of times, Divya and Varun did speak about Pratik’s game and what they felt about it.

Recently, Varun while talking to the media was asked about Pratik's game, to which the actor said, “If Pratik thinks that by shouting and fighting, he can win the game, then good for him, because the only thing he is doing is fighting and shouting. For no reason, he is getting into unwanted fights, but if it works for him, then well and good.’’

In spite of Pratik being at loggerheads with Divya, Varun has always been cordial to him and has never said anything bad or negative about him.

Well, what do you think of Pratik’s game on the show? Let us know in the comments below.

