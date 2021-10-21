Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian tries to flirt with Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra fumes with jealousy

MUMBAI : The game of Tejasswi and Karan is loved by the audiences and the two are gaining a lot of popularity for their Jodi in the outside world.

The two have been getting along since the beginning of the show and are playing the game extremely well.

In the upcoming episode only, we did see how Tejasswi and Karan’s teaming helped them to win the task and enter the Bigg Boss house. We also saw how Tejasswi said that if anyone pounces on Karan she won’t leave them.

During the live feed, one could see how Vishal wanted to hug Tejasswi but she didn’t want to hug him and Karan did see what was going on and the expression on his face said it all.

He was seen fuming in jealousy and a bit of anger was seen on his face as he wanted Vishal to go away from Tejasswi.

There is no doubt that Karan and Tejasswi is creating a very special bond with each other and the audience is also loving their game and chemistry.

Though the two currently are best of friends and are loyal to each other in the game.

The two are very different players, where Karan plans – plots and is a mind player, on the other hand, Tejasswi is very entertaining and she plays from her heart.

Well, we hope to see the friendship lasting until the end of the show and will continue to post it but hopefully, the game shouldn’t ruin anything between them.

