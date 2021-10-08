Bigg Boss 15: Explosive! Rift between Shamita and Nishant, but WHY ?

MUMBAI: Drama inside the Bigg Boss 15 house intensified in the latest episode when the Junglewasis decided to make Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal's life a living hell.

The junglewasis have the map, but haven’t done anything yet to make Shamita Nishant and Pratik’s life difficult. Karan Kundrra, one of the strong contenders provokes his team to plan up conspiracy against the trio so that Shamita, Nishant and Pratik come out of their comfort zone.

The ‘Junglewasis’ scheme to break the unity between the Gharwasi’s and pit them against each other. Pratik's aggressive reaction to their plans worked in favour of the Junglewasis. Their divide and rule came to full form when they take Pratik Sehajpal's luggage and threaten Shamita and Nishant that if Pratik doesn't stop showing his aggression, they will take away their stuff also.

Nishant and Shamita try to keep Pratik quiet. He refuses to stay quiet and goes and tries to break Junglewasis washroom's lock. When Shamita learns about it she gets furious. She tells Pratik off, ‘Har cheez mei teri manmani nahi ho sakti hai’ and hands over a piece of the map to the ‘Junglewasis’.

Nishant gets angry and screams at Shamita saying, ‘What you did is galat Shamita, you had to ask’ and goes on to tell Shamita to shut up. Nishant gets into a fight with Shamita and yells at her. She retaliates and asks Nishant, "Why are you screaming at me, I want you to shout at Pratik in the same way. You won't do it because you don't have the ba*** to do it."

Disturbed with all this, Shamita broke down into tears and just then Pratik came inside. He starts fighting with her and she shouts at him. She tells him, "if you don't care about me, I don't give a sh** about you."

The 'Junglewasis succeed in their plan and have a last laugh.

Credit: ETimes