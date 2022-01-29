Bigg Boss 15 Finale: OH NO! Rashmi Desai is Out of the TOP 5, Gets evicted from the Finale First!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar Brings you Exclusive news from the world of Television.

Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

The finale of the show is taking place today and will also take place tomorrow on Sunday.

The top six finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

Now, we tell you that Rashmi Desai has been evicted from the show and is not in the Top 5.

In a task that was helmed by the contestant's mother, the mothers had to take out placards and see if they were safe or not. The last two standing contestants were Nishant Bhat and Rashmi Desai.

Rashmi Desai got out of the top 5. After getting out from the Finale, Rashmi met Salman on stage, and speaking about the journey she said, that being on the show was lucky enough and that she supports Shamita now.

The race is between Karan, Shamita, Tejaswi, Nishant, and Pratik now.

