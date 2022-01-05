Bigg Boss 15: OMG! All Bigg Boss contestants undergo COVID test as Devoleena Bhattacharjee shows Omicron symptoms

MUMBAI: The last two years have been very difficult for the entire world as we are battling the COVID virus and life hasn’t normalized yet.

The entertainment industry faced huge losses. A while ago, serials resumed shooting and theatres reopened.

But seems like the virus is hitting back at the world and a lot of people are testing COVID positive again.

The cases are increasing in the country, and many different cities are bringing in tough rules and regulations to curb the rise in cases.

The entertainment industry has been affected once again as actors have been contracting the virus.

Actors like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, and Nakuul Mehta tested COVID positive.

There is news coming in from the Bigg Boss house that the contestants of the house have undergone the COVID test and their RT- PCR report will come tonight.

The tests were done as Devoleena is showing some symptoms of the omicron virus.

The test is done to be on the safer side as the cases are increasing in the city, and the makers of the show don’t want to take a risk with anyone’s health.

Though there is no confirmation on the news, fans clubs have reported about the development through the live feed.

