Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash at loggerheads; the singer calls the actress brainless

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss house is divided into two parts, the VIP zone and the non-VIP zone. Now, the housemates will be fighting for ration.

In the upcoming episode, the non-VIP members will get a chance to buy some ration for themselves. They would be deciding what they want.

Tejasswi takes the responsibility of buying the ration, which Neha is irked with, as she is telling them to buy all the wrong things. She focuses on milk, and Neha is seen telling her that milk is important but it's not something to eat and the main focus should be rice, dal, aata, etc.

The housemates would get confused about what to bring as Teja will be confusing them and they wouldn't be able to get the main items.

Neha will tell Teja that all this happened because of her and she is such a brainless person and she shouldn’t interfere in their matter.

Neha feels that since Tejasswi has gone into the VIP zone, she is trying to behave bossy and take control of the house, which is unfair.

Since day one, Neha has targeted Tejasswi and Karan and has told the housemates that they are faking it with every person in the house and have no true friends.

Well, post not getting all the ration, it will be interesting to see how the housemates react. Would the actress be picked on for it?

