Bigg Boss 15: Oops! Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal’s Avs in Bigg Boss 15 leave fans disappointed, check Tweets

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw the Avs of top 6 contestants - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai. However, this did not go well with the netizens as they weren’t happy with the AVs of Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

The fans of both the contestants have slammed the makers for cutting the AV in a bad way. Talking about Karan Kundrra's AVs, the fans have pointed out that Karan was shown as someone who never took a stand. They felt it was highlighted way too much in his AV and openly expressed their dislike for the same.

On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal's AV included him with the girls only. His equation with Akasa Singh, Neha Bhasin, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the only thing shown in the AV. And fans felt that it was the worst AV of the season.

One user wrote, WTF was that ? These were journey videos seriously? This season’s Contestants deserve so much better than this shit. Makers actually ruined everything for them”, while another user wrote, “Ghatiya #biggboss is not for him (Karan Kundrra) ….he deserves better….love you @kkundrra Hate you @ColorsTV..I swear this season is my last season”.

A Twitter user supporting Karan Kundrra wrote, “My Boy deserves the damn trophy!! #KarHarMAidanFateh #KaranKundrra #TejRan, while another supporting Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “Kya Mazak ban aliya show ka, journey video aisa hota hai, makers you are so bakwaas. Aise bias kabhi nehi dekha BB may.”

