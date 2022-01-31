Bigg Boss 15: Sad! Karan Kundrra pens down a heartfelt message for his fans after losing the battle

MUMBAI: The end result of Bigg Boss 15 came out. It is Tejasswi Prakash who has taken home the trophy. Karan Kundrra ended up in third place. The result has been shocking for all fans of Bigg Boss. Many expected Karan Kundrra in the top two of the show.

Ever since he got eliminated from the top two, there is a blame game. His solo fans have called out the TejRan shippers for this mess. They feel he lost out because of the love track where Tejasswi Prakash got more focus. Both of them were consistently ahead of Pratik Sehajpal in the Ormax popularity poll ranking.

A user wrote, “You are the Champion. Proud of your journey. Plzz insta live today!!! OUR WINNER KARAN”, while another user wrote, “Sorry boss hum fail ho gaye. Trophy nahi jeet sake hum. OUR WINNER KARAN.”

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra has emotionally thanked his fans. He tweeted, "A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock."

Karan Kundrra is known for his track record on reality shows. He was one of the few contestants who did not have a one-dimensional game on Salman Khan's reality show. Many of his fans had warned on how the TejRan love track was harming his chances.

