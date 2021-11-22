Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Check out the bottom six contestant who will get evicted from the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss brought the biggest change in the show and changed the dynamics of the entire game. The media decided to dissolve the VIP and non-VIP zones as the contestants didn’t value the VIP zone. Now, all are equals in the game.

Yesterday, we the media had entered the Bigg Boss house. The press did ask some tough questions to the contestants. Vishal’s game was exposed and the actor's true nature was revealed.

In the end, the press will decide the bottom six contestants who don’t deserve to be in the show. They would be in the danger zone and could get eliminated soon, as Salman did say that within 48 hours, they would be getting the top 5 finalists.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

At the end of the press conference, the media chose their bottom 6 contestants. They are as follows.

1. Umar Riaz

2. Neha Bhasin

3. Jay Bhanushali

4. Vishal Kotian

5. Rajiv Adatia

6. Simba Nagpal

There was a lot of debate between the media on Umar and whether he needs to be in the top 5 or bottom 6. But since Nishant got one extra vote, Umar was in the bottom 6.

Among these contestants, a few might get eliminated soon. The show will be left with its top five contestants.

Well, it will be interesting to see how the show would go ahead and who will remain in it and who would get eliminated.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: WOW! Anushka Sen breaks her silence on being a contestant )