Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Eviction to take place tonight; Devoleena and Abhijeet get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its finale, and all the contestants are giving their best to reach the finale.

This season has been quite different as many rules were bent. The important rule of no physical violence was ignored in the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, the contestants have never been able to do most tasks and canceled many. For this reason, Salman Khan during the weekend ka vaar episode gave a piece of his mind to the contestants.

A few weeks ago, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the finale task, where during the first round, Rakhi won and became the first finalist. She is the VIP member of the house and is safe from elimination.

Post that, the second and third rounds were not completed by the contestants. The tasks were canceled. Now, Bigg Boss is so furious that he told the contestants that they don’t take any task seriously so this final task is canceled and from the upcoming episode, the task would be related to elimination and whichever contestant wouldn’t perform well would say goodbye to the show.

In the latest promo, Bigg Boss announced about the elimination task as the contestants didn’t take the finale task seriously and planned to cancel the task.

Owing to this decision, Devoleena loses her cool at Abhijeet and asks him why he didn’t inform her before that he had planned to cancel the task. She refers to him as a dog.

On hearing this Abhijeet loses his cool and lashes out at Devoleena and tells her that this was a plan made by everyone then why is she blaming him. He warns her not to call him a dog and breaks the cups and glasses around. The fight takes an ugly turn and the housemates try to control the two.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show in the eviction that will take place tonight.

