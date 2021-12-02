Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! 'Jiju' Ritesh made Tejasswi Prakash feel uncomfortable; Abhijeet Bhichukale is labeled 'homophobic', Karan Kundra is stunned!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss House is called the madhouse for everything, the equations, the tasks, but especially the people. There has been a lot of chaos in Bigg Boss 15 house since the wild card contestants entered. We are seeing a lot of tatter in the controversial house since all the contestants are shaken up.

Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's husband, has also joined the show. For the first time ever, he showed his face to the media and the audience. He is now playing his game. In the meantime, Tejasswi Prakash made some shocking confessions to Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi said Ritesh made her feel uncomfortable.

Tejasswi made this revelation to Karan Kundrra in the bedroom area. As 'jiju' Ritesh entered the house, she felt uncomfortable because he kept coming close to her. He even tried to hold her hand. But Pratik Sehajpal stepped in to save her.

Teja confessed to Karan Kundrra that Pratik told her to just let him know anytime if she felt discomfort, leaving Karan in a weird state.

Karan Kundrra asked Tejasswi, "How could you not tell me about this?"? Tejasswi said, "Woh Jija (Ritesh) jab pehle din aaya usne mujhe itni baat karne ki koshish ki, itna paas paas aaraha tha. There was Pratik in the kitchen and he told me, listen Tejasswi at any point if you feel uncomfortable with Jiju, just don't think twice before telling me. He is a little weird. He was trying to hold my hand while talking and this happened in front of me. And then these people talk about culture."

Ritesh as a contestant isn’t very popular with the audience because of his aggressive nature, rude behavior towards Rakhi, and just his contribution to the house.

It'll be interesting to see what happens next and if host Salman Khan will call him out on Weekend Ka Vaar!

