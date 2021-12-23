Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Tejasswi Prakash cracks a deal with Umar Riaz

MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash is a known television personality and she has a massive fan following. She is best known for her performance in serials like Swaragini, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

She had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was the entertainment package on the show.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house where once again she is entertaining and making the audience laugh.

She is grabbing the headlines for her relationship with Karan and the fans are loving their pair and have given a sweet #hashtag #TejRan for them.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continuous fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

These days, the friendship of the trio- Tejasswi, Karan, and Umar - is going through a rough phase as there are a lot of differences between them.

We have seen how Tejasswi and Umar are not talking to each other since the slapping incident, though Umar is somewhere the same as Tejasswi, the actress has changed a bit with him.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards)

Now during the live feed, Tejasswi was seen cracking a deal with Umar where she tells him that “If after Karan he keeps Rashami as his second priority then she will also keep Nishant as her second priority and not Umar, but if he keeps her as his second preference then she would also do the same with him.”

Umar tells her that Rashami is always his priority as for Teja he was never a priority and hence he doesn’t accept the deal but then tells her anything can happen in the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

e place on THIS date)