Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik didn’t have to pay the penalty charge to the show for this shocking reason

Abdu was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of the show and his sudden exit from the show shocked the audience and the fans of the show.
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show is running well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.

There were reports doing the rounds, and Abdu had to pay a penalty price of Rs. 2 crores to the show for leaving the show mid–way but there is no truth to this news.

As per sources, Abdu didn’t pay any penalty amount to the makers of the show he completed his entire contract and then came out of the show.

His contract was there until 12th January as that was supposed to be the final day but owing to good TRP ratings the show has been extended until 12th February 2022.

Thus, Abdu couldn’t continue with the show and he did a voluntary exit, if he had paid the penalty charged then he wouldn’t have returned back to the show and would have continued for two weeks.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience took him as one of the strong contestants on the show and saw him as the winner but never thought that we wouldn’t see him during the finale of the show.

The fans are going to miss Abdu and his game in the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

