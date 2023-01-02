Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik shares his disappointment with the “Mandali” gang on writing “I love Tatti” on his back says “It was so bad what was written thousand people saw it, my parents were very upset”

MUMBAI : Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.



One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favourite contestant is, everyone says Abdu



We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.



Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.



Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.



Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.



During his recent interview with Maniesh Paul the singer spoke about how disappointed he was with the “Mandali” writing potty over his back which so many people saw it and how his parents were also upset with that incident.



The singer said “ People wrote on my back and I didn’t know how to read. I kept asking what you’ll write on my back and they said I love Nimrit. I thought Okay. This is so bad, thousands of people watch it not only in India but in my country too. My parents were upset after they watched it”



Well, there is no doubt that the incident didn’t go down well with Salman Khan too and he had picked up the housemates for it and the fans and audience too were upset too what had happened.



