Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik shares his disappointment with the “Mandali” gang on writing “I love Tatti” on his back says “It was so bad what was written thousand people saw it, my parents were very upset”

Abdu was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of the show but because of his prior commitments he had to leave the Bigg Boss house and hence couldn’t be part of the finale. In a recent interview, Abdu spoke about his disappointment with the “Mandali” group writing “ I love Tatti” on his back and how his parents too were angry and upset.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 11:47
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik shares his disappointment with the “Mandali” gang on writing “I love Tatti” on his back says “It was

MUMBAI :  Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.


One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favourite contestant is, everyone says Abdu
 

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.


Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.
 

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.
 

Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.


During his recent interview with Maniesh Paul the singer spoke about how disappointed he was with the “Mandali” writing potty over his back which so many people saw it and how his parents were also upset with that incident.


ALSO READ :  Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

The singer said “ People wrote on my back and I didn’t know how to read. I kept asking what you’ll write on my back and they said I love Nimrit. I thought Okay. This is so bad, thousands of people watch it not only in India but in my country too. My parents were upset after they watched it”


Well, there is no doubt that the incident didn’t go down well with Salman Khan too and he had picked up the housemates for it and the fans and audience too were upset too what had happened.
 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 11:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie wants to protect Atharva from Chini, will reveal the truth?
MUMBAI :Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts on being part of the Indian Citadel universe, says, “I decided to take it up in a heartbeat!”
MUMBAI : Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to star in the Indian version of the Citadel universe. Amazon Prime Video has...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: A Tiger enters Somanth, Prerna has a secret plan with the kids
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Nanku lies about not being injured, Rajjo’s truth falls on deaf ears
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"
MUMBAI : Netizens love to troll celebrities, especially star kids. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many more star...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets trolled as he doesn't pose for paparazzi, netizens say, "So much unnecessary attitude"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here
Why was Rachana Mistry aka Vidhi emotional while shooting This scene on Na Umra Ki Seema Ho? Find out here
Bhavani and Sai aka Kishori Shahane and Ayesha Singh to become friends on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Here’s why we Think so
Bhavani and Sai aka Kishori Shahane and Ayesha Singh to become friends on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Here’s why we Think so
Bigg Boss 16! Soundarya Sharma to be a part of Sajid Khan’s upcoming movie?
Bigg Boss 16! Soundarya Sharma to be a part of Sajid Khan’s upcoming movie?
They wouldn’t tolerate such behavior and she is no superstar”
Bigg Boss 16: The Mandali group goes against their own member Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says “They won’t tolerate such behaviour, and she is no superstar”
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalang.. Sapno Ki!
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Pyumori Mehta Ghosh roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalang.. Sapno Ki!
Shehnaaz Gill’s famous line, “Tauda Kutta Kutta, Sadaa Kutta Tommy” from Bigg Boss is a dialogue from a Punjabi movie says actor
Shehnaaz Gill’s famous line, “Tauda Kutta Kutta, Sadaa Kutta Tommy” from Bigg Boss is a dialogue from a Punjabi movie says actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, her fans say, “Credit goes to her!”