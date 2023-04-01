Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship name “ShiBdu”

Abdu is trending online for his new avatar and for his bond with Shiv. The two are highly loved and are really good friends on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 17:41
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 welcomed the New Year in style, with a live concert in their very own garden area. Everyone was content and having a great time. Fans believed that this would bring an end to their ongoing muddas and fights. However, the housemates started fighting over insignificant matters as soon as they moved there. All hell broke loose last night when director Sajid Khan attempted to remove Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from the captaincy task because she was succeeding. She accused him of lying, and Tina Datta joined her in criticising Sajid for setting his own norms as sanchalak.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house

But occasionally, viewers too need a relief from the ongoing conflict between competitors. Thankfully in the upcoming episode, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's role acting and masti in the captain's room will bring this much-needed respite! In a brand-new teaser posted by the filmmakers on social media, Abdu is seen changing into "Abdu Leela." He asked Shiv to take him for a lengthy drive while wearing his red towel around his head like a dupatta. Then Abdu got into Shiv's imagined motorcycle's back seat. Abdu Leela urged Shiv to drive gently since he was afraid as soon as he applied the brakes, falling to the ground.

The cute promo appears to be a scene from a romance movie, will make you laugh out loud. Abdu Leela gives the Marathi Bigg Boss winner a tight slap for laughs as Shiv declares the singer "too gorgeous" and tries to flirt by pushing the singer's hair out of his face.

It is too hilarious and the fans have gone crazy over the two. They have been trending Abdu online for the same. They find him too cute and the bond Abdu and Shiv share is being immensely loved. Fans praise their bond a lot and say that Shiv always stands by Abdu. They are even being "Shivdu" and "Shibdu" together.

The two friends have taken the internet by storm as the fans are absolutely loving them. Their bond has always been strong and they have stood by each other.

Check out a few reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to voluntarily exit; goes to hit Archana on Sajid Khan's provocation; Shiv tries to control him

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawantadil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik Twitter trending
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at some of the makeup tips to look fabulous in this chilling season 
MUMBAI :Biting chilly weather and cold wind is a legit cue that the winter season is here and as much as we love...
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya saves Anvi from commiting suicide, promises her marriage to Lakhan  
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major d
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why
Pishachini’s Jiya Shankar gifts these really special flowers to someone on set! Find out who?
Pishachini’s Jiya Shankar gifts these really special flowers to someone on set! Find out who?