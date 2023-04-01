Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship name “ShiBdu”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The contestants of Bigg Boss 16 welcomed the New Year in style, with a live concert in their very own garden area. Everyone was content and having a great time. Fans believed that this would bring an end to their ongoing muddas and fights. However, the housemates started fighting over insignificant matters as soon as they moved there. All hell broke loose last night when director Sajid Khan attempted to remove Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from the captaincy task because she was succeeding. She accused him of lying, and Tina Datta joined her in criticising Sajid for setting his own norms as sanchalak.

But occasionally, viewers too need a relief from the ongoing conflict between competitors. Thankfully in the upcoming episode, Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's role acting and masti in the captain's room will bring this much-needed respite! In a brand-new teaser posted by the filmmakers on social media, Abdu is seen changing into "Abdu Leela." He asked Shiv to take him for a lengthy drive while wearing his red towel around his head like a dupatta. Then Abdu got into Shiv's imagined motorcycle's back seat. Abdu Leela urged Shiv to drive gently since he was afraid as soon as he applied the brakes, falling to the ground.

The cute promo appears to be a scene from a romance movie, will make you laugh out loud. Abdu Leela gives the Marathi Bigg Boss winner a tight slap for laughs as Shiv declares the singer "too gorgeous" and tries to flirt by pushing the singer's hair out of his face.

It is too hilarious and the fans have gone crazy over the two. They have been trending Abdu online for the same. They find him too cute and the bond Abdu and Shiv share is being immensely loved. Fans praise their bond a lot and say that Shiv always stands by Abdu. They are even being "Shivdu" and "Shibdu" together.

The two friends have taken the internet by storm as the fans are absolutely loving them. Their bond has always been strong and they have stood by each other.

Check out a few reactions:

nobody but only shiv sits down to hug abdu every time. he includes him in everything, and makes sure he is treated equally. a friend like him >>#shivthakare #shibdu pic.twitter.com/tyyXrmnYvJ — S. (@rehnedo_tum) January 4, 2023

What I like best about #ShiBdu is that Shiv always treats like an equal and at same time stands by him whenever he needs help#ShivThakare #AbduRozik #ShivIsTheBoss#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #BiggBoss https://t.co/UAcv9Gr8Ws — mariam celin (@celin_mariam) January 4, 2023

