Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and Mc Stan get into a heated argument the latter abuses her mother

In the upcoming episode of the show, Archana Gautam would have a massive fight with MC Stan where the two will hurl abuses at each other and the argument will accurate  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 16:56
MUMBAI : A lot is happening in the Bigg Boss house and especially one person is giving a lot of content to the show and that Archana Gautam.

Every week she does have a fight with some of the other housemates and creates a ruckus on the show.

Last week we did see her fight with Vikas and Shalin which was really a bad one where Shalin was seen damaging the house properties.

In the upcoming episode, MC Stan and Archana would have a massive fight where they would go and abuse each other.

MC would also say something about her mother and tells Archana that this is not her father’s house and she shouldn’t act smart.

Archana would tell him that he is such a third-class person that no one wants to talk to him and be next to him and during the “ Shukarvaar ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan would take his case.

The fight accelerates to another level and the housemates control the two.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would their relationship post this fight go in the house, though they aren’t that good friends.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and is gaining great TRP ratings.

One of the main reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving the show.

We did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka for fighting for no reason.

Vikas finally said bye to the show owing to fewer votes.

We did see how there was a crack in the mandali group where Shiv nominated Sumbul and saved Mc Stan, Nimrit, and Abdu.

Which did affect Sajid Khan as Nimrit nominated him and he was seen saying that he doesn't care what people think of him as he is not afraid of the nominations.
As we had reported earlier, Shiv had saved Abdu, Mc Stan, and Abdu from getting nominated, and hence among them, only the nomination would take place.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar
 
ALSO READ :  BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta's return to the show; Here is why that won't happen

 

 

