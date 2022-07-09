Bigg Boss 16 : Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Jannat Zubair will be the perfect contestant for the upcoming season; she could emerge as the winner of the show as she has all the potentional to play the game

MUMBAI:Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The diva started her career as a child artist with the serial Phulwa that aired on Colors TV and since then, the audience has termed her a good actress.

Post Phulwa, she was seen in many serials and Bollywood projects as a child artist and had gained immense popularity and applause for her performances.

Her breakthrough performance was when she essayed the role of 'Pankti' on Colors’ most popular show, Tu Aashiqui. The serial was a huge success and Jannat’s character had become a household name.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she is acing all the stunts and she has shocked the audience and the host of the show.

In the show, we did see how Jannat did have a tiff with the other contestants and how upfront she was with everyone and now, after seeing this side to the actress the fans feel that she would be the perfect choice for Bigg Boss.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Priya Wal: Jannat is made for Bigg Boss as she would be the perfect contestant on the show as she would know how to play the game which we have seen the glimpse of her in Khatron Ke Khiladi if she comes on board the season would be a successful one.

Karan Tapar : Jannat would be the apt contestant for the show and if she comes on board the season can really do well, the makers need strong contestants for the show and Jannat would definitely be one and she would be treated to other contestants.

Venance D’zouza : There is no doubt that I would love to see Jannat in Bigg Boss and trust me if she comes on the show she would be the winner of the show and would ace the game. She is the perfect choice for the show.

Anand Hari : If Jannat comes on the show she would win the show hands down as we have seen that side on Khatron Ke Khiladi and she will ace her game on the show and will come out as one of the best players of the show.

Well, the audience would really love to see Jannat on the show as they feel that she would be the perfect contestant.

