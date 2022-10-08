Confirmed! After performing powerful stunts, Rubina Dilaik is all set to entertain audience with her moves in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

TV actress Rubina Dilaik who has impressed with her acting skills is all set to grab attention with her dance moves in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:33
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television actresses. She has not only impressed all with her acting skills but with her performance in reality television shows too. She is currently seen in the 12th season of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi wherein she has been winning hearts with her top-notch stunt performances. However, if reports are to be believed, Rubina Dilaik will be next participating in the celebrity dance reality show - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Rubina Dilaik has become the latest celebrity to have signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. However, neither Rubina nor the channel has issued any official statement so far.

Meanwhile, celebrities who have been confirmed so far for the upcoming season of the dance reality show are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat and Shilpa Shinde. If reports are to be believed, Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for the show.

Earlier, it was reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. Besides this, Hina Khan is also likely to be a part of the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will be judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit are likely to judge the show.

Credit: News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 10:33

