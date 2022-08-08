Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik accuses Mohit Malik of targeting her says “ I don’t chill with anyone so put me in the elimination task”

MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

Apparently, in this season there have been a lot of fights happening and we have seen that happening in the previous episodes.

In the last episode, we did see how Captain Mohit, nominated Rubina to do the elimination stunt and that’s when the actress lashed out at the actor.

Rubina was seen saying that she has done the stunt well and in spite of that she has been selected.

She also tells Rohit that here behind the scenes a lot of friendships are brewing as everyone chills around with each other, but she is such a person that she doesn’t chill so people see her as the target and she knows that she will come out as a winner.

Well, the tiff between Rubina and Mohit is happening for quite some time now and things don’t seem to get solved between them.

There is no doubt that the two are very strong contestants in the show and they will be going ahead on the show.

What do you think about this fight between Rubina and Mohit?

Do let us know in the comments below.

