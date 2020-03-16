Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: SHOCKING! Rohit Shetty and the stunt crew of the show give a FINAL WARNING to Pratik Sehajpal to NOT BREAK THE RULES

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from your favourite show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines inside and outside of the house. The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show. He won the hearts of the audiences. Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

The dapper has a massive fan following, and his fans are supporting him on his new journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is already trending on social media. Well, the dapper was already given a warning twice while doing the stunt, he has often gone against the rules.

Now, while the next water stunt, Rohit Shetty points at Pratik and tells him numerous times to do what he has instructed, Pratik asks what to do if he can't swim, this time Rohit loses it and tells him he should have thought it through before signing up for the show as Water stunts are not happening for the first time. You cannot cheat, or else they will straight eliminate Pratik. He even revealed that his stunt team has given him a warning that he must have water or pee before everything and listen to them when they are making him understand the stunt and not trouble them to this extent.

