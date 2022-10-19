Bigg Boss 16: AWW! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary get candid about their feelings for each other

MUMBAI:The current season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss has been running for over 2 weeks now and fans have been enjoying the banter between the contestants. Recently, fans have also been noticing the brewing chemistry between Anki t Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and are shipping them online. They are lovingly being called #PriyAnkit and fans are eager to see their love story pan out.

In a recent promo which featured the couple, the Udaariyaan actors can be seen talking about their affection for each other. Ankit, who was previously a bit reserved about his feelings of committing to their relationship, can now be seen owning up to his feelings and announcing that he indeed feels attached to her, which makes it much more remarkable.

We can see Priyanka saying, "Main ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi? Main sochti hu ke main humesha tere saath rahu" (I will not stop loving you even if we fight, I think I should stay with you forever). Ankit replies, "Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ke main galat hu, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hu" (You are showing that I am wrong if you are attached then even I am attached). Priyanka tells him that "Hum saath mein hai isilye toh hona hi hai"(We are together that's how there is attachment) to which Ankit finally states, "Hona padta hoga, yeh sab is not a thing, it's my choice". (It is not because we are together and we have to, it's my choice)

For those who were unaware, Priyanka has always been outspoken about her feelings for Ankit, ever since the beginning of their show. She would keep letting him know how much she cared for him. While confessing, she shared that she is emotional when she needs to make a decision about him in the game, and Ankit tells her to focus on the game first and then think about her feelings.

Fans are very excited to see where their relationship is headed. They are too cute together and fans would want to see them together even after the show ends.

What do you think about PriyAnkit? If you agree that they are too cute together, let us know in the comments section below.

