Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "Priyanka has never been dominating and if known, Ankit is an introvert and he takes time to open up and speak to people" - Rashmeet Kaur, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s close friend

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following where the fans bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress has entered the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the participants on the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Priyanka’s friend Rashmeet Kaur and asked her about Priyanka’s breakdown as the contestants accused her of dominating Ankit from talking to everyone.

What do you have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s breakdown during Weekend Ka vaar, when she came to know about Soundarya Sharma’s comments on her regarding Ankit’s mother?

To be honest, if I was in her place I too would have broken down as I would also feel bad and anyone would feel just the way she did and it was heartbreaking to see how Soundarya Sharma was justifying her act and didn’t apologise for it. If she had apologised, then maybe things would have been different. Nimrit and Gautam who were who was seen supporting Priyanka were the ones who agreed to Soundarya Sharma’s comments.

People talk about class but when they talk about such low-grade things that’s when they should see their class and whatever Priyanka said came from the heart.

What do you have to say about the tag “Jagat Mata“ given to her on the show?

Well, that is her nature and she gives the right advice and she is never wrong because as my friend, I have seen how she has stood by me and guided me the right way so I know that quality about her!

What do you have to say to the fact of Nimrit accusing her of not allowing Ankit to talk to her and calling Priyanka dominating?

She is not at all dominating and if one had seen Ankit’s nature, it is such that he doesn’t speak to anyone and she had never stopped him from speaking to anyone. The people who say so have never spoken to him and never took the effort to speak to him. Now, as we see he is slowly coming out of his shell and speaking to everyone and Priyanka is not stopping him.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka has been playing the game well and is considered to be one of the strongest contestants on the show.

