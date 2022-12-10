Bigg Boss 16: BOLD! “If someone is a sexual predator, he is a sexual predator. Bas, khatam.”- Uorfi Javed on Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss participation; video below

MUMBAI :The Bigg Boss house has had major shifts ever since Sajid Khan joined the show. It has sparked a big debate on social media about whether he should be allowed to continue. He has been accused by many of sexual abuse toward women, especially during the #MeToo movement. Viewers and celebrities alike have raised their voices in protest, and now, fashion influencer Uorfi Javed has shared her discontent with his participation.

In an interaction with an entertainment news portal, she tells the pap that she does not have any personal feud with anyone. If someone is a sexual predator, he is a sexual predator. That is the end of the story.



The debate on whether Sajid should be a part of Bigg Boss 16 has been going on for a long time. Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi, and Jiah Khan were some of the people who accused the director. Sajid had told Salman Khan that the last four years were very difficult for him as he did not get any work. He has been at home since then. When the Colors team contacted him, he decided that he should come and tell them something about himself.



For the newcomers, Sajid is the brother of Farah Khan, a popular Bollywood director, producer and choreographer. He said that after Humshakals, he was in the process of making Housefull 4 but was dropped from the film, and his credit was taken away. He felt like it was God's way of telling him that he has to be a nice person.



Uorfi Javed is a model, TV actress, and social media sensation. Her Goa photos created a storm on social media. She does not think before exposing her body in front of the camera. She is known for her attention-grabbing attire and bizarre outfits.



