Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan to enter the show as a wild card contestant; Here's The Twist

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chini and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

The fans miss watching them on screen but were happy to see them in a project together. They had an excellent bond off-camera.

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and Sumbul is one of the contestants of the show and the fans are excited to see her on the show.

Initially, Fahmaan was also considered as one of the contestants of the show, but then the actor didn’t accept the offer.

( ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan to make his Bollywood debut? Here is what you have to know )

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment and as per sources, Fahmaan Khan might enter the show as a wild card contestant in order to support his friend Sumbul. Though there is no confirmation on the same!

But recently, Fahmaan had come out and said that he might go inside the Bigg Boss house, not as a contestant but will enter the house to meet Sumbul and to guide her and give her the strength and support to play the game.

Well, if Fahmaan enters the game for even a little time, the fans would be super excited and would go berserk seeing him on the show!

What do you think? Do you want to see Fahmaan Khan in Bigg Boss?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan )