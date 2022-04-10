Kya Baat Hai! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan to make his Bollywood debut? Here is what you have to know

Fahmaan Khan who rose to fame with Star Plus popular show Imlie went for a much-awaited break after he bid adieu to the show with his co-actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and now reportedly he seems to be making his Bollywood debut

MUMBAI : Imlie is among the most popular TV shows but it has now witnessed a leap. The show was ruled by Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. As it witnessed a leap, the two stars bid adieu to the show. While Sumbul Touqeer is managing to impress one and all in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Fahmaan might be heading towards his Bollywood debut.

Also Read:  Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans

Fahmaan Khan seems to be now heading towards his big dream. Reportedly, he has been approached for a few Bollywood films and he is now mulling out the best project for his leap from Television to Bollywood. He sure has all the charm, good looks and talent and his loyal fans would love to see him being a lead in a film.


Also Read:  What! Did Tabish confirm Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of not being just friends and something more?

Meanwhile, after Imlie, Fahmaan Khan was also approached to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. While he didn't sign up for it but Sumbul Touqeer did, he can be a wildcard contestant too.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's equation has always kept them in the news. Their die-hard fans used to fondly call them Arylie. After the show, the two stars even featured in a song called Ishq Ho Gaya and fans were swooning over their chemistry.
 

