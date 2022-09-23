What! Did Tabish confirm Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan of not being just friends and something more?

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chenni and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

ALSO READ : AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan spend some quality time after rehearsals

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Recently the two have been seen in a project together and the fans are excited to watch them back post their exit from the show Imlie.

During a media interaction, Fahmaan’s friend Tabish did reveal that Imlie and Fahmaan are not just good friends as whenever he would call Fahmaan, Imlie would always be on the conference call and there is not a single time he called Fahmaan that she was not around.

He further said, “These two are not just good friends there is something more than this for sure, as their friendship is so strong and thick”

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become iconic – on-screen couples and have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: WOW! Sumbul Touqeer's special message for Fahmaan Khan as he wraps up his shoot for the show