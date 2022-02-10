Explosive! Times when TV celebs like Fahmaan Khan, Neil Bhatt and many others didn't hold back their words when slamming toxic fans

MUMBAI: While celebrities get love and adulation from all corners of the world, they are also subjected to trolling, bashing, scrutiny and more. Sometimes, it's the fans who trolled or bash celebs for various reasons. Today, we will be having a look at such TV celebs who have slammed their toxic fans online.



Ayesha Singh is staunchly against the troll culture and has also asked fans to put forth their criticisms in a constructive manner without hurting someone. Ayesha has been very polite in asking fans to stop trolling and mean comments too.



Neil Bhatt has been at the receiving end of trolls for a long time now. He has also savagely slammed fans in a polite way asking them to not add to the troll culture as they only get to see one side of the screen. He had put out a humble note in response to trolls and haters.

Pratik Sehajpal featured in a music video with Kashika Kapoor called Tu Laut Aa. It courted controversy during the press conference. The Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant slammed his fans while asking them to stop. He said that they cannot belong to his fam, Pratik said.



Rubina Dilaik has also slammed her fans. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 beauty was trolled by 'fans' for putting on weight during COVID. The actress put up a savage post for all those pseudo fans who only like her for her appearance.



Imlie star Fahmaan Khan slammed a netizen who asked his former co-star, Megha Ray, whether she is jealous of Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer's success. Not just Megha but also Fahmaan slammed the troll. He said that the person cannot be amongst his fans. This is not the first time Fahmaan had slammed his fans. Previously, he had shared a video warning fans about reporting their accounts for trolling his co-stars.

Aishwarya Sharma has been trolled left, right and centre for her work and personal life. The actress, however, shares savage reels and captions slamming the trolls. Aishwarya has learned to ignore all the hate.



Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra had slammed Tejasswi Prakash's fans for they had been trolling him throughout. He had slammed them saying they have achieved the lowest of lows and also tagged Tejasswi in the post. Tejasswi had also slammed them saying such people cannot be her fans.

