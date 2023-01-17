Bigg Boss 16 : Check out the special connection between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati

There is something in common between Sumbul and Gautam, and it is that they have been nominated the maximum number of times on the show; almost ten times.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:55
Bigg Boss 16 : Check out the special connection between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati

MUMBAI :  Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience, and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, she gained popularity at a very young age.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show, and she is best at emoting emotions and action sequences.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business, and she has done extremely well for herself.

Currently, she is locked in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant on the show and she has created history by becoming the first teenager and youngest contestant to stay in the house for 100 days.

ALSO READ :  Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly world’s favourite couple?

Initially she was lost in the game, but now she is slowly coming into the light and is getting involved in it

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task will take place, and Sumbul will once again get nominated this week. She will tell the housemates that she will prove them wrong.

Now, the actress has been nominated almost 10 times in the show, which is very similar to Gautam Gulati. Hence that is one thing common between them as they have been nominated the maximum number of times on the show.

Well, post being a part of the show, the actress has come a long way and has a crazy fan following today.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Tellychakkar  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 16:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan.. Dharampatni: Will Ravi come to Pratiksha’s Rescue?
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Katrina Kaif spotted wearing a yellow kurta at the airport, netizens say, “She seems pregnant”
MUMBAI :Ever since Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, fans have speculated if the...
These Stars from Imlie catch the ‘Ved’ fever; check out Their KILLER moves
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
From Yami Gautam to Radhika Madan, check them out in stylish jackets
MUMBAI :Jackets are super versatile and add that extra something to your outfit, especially when you feel like it’s too...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria reveals how she and Ayesha Singh begin their Days, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif spotted wearing a yellow kurta at the airport, netizens say, “She seems pregnant”
Katrina Kaif spotted wearing a yellow kurta at the airport, netizens say, “She seems pregnant”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer’s all set to take on the inmates!
Sumbul Touqeer’s all set to take on the inmates!
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The grand finale to have six finalists this time; four contestants to get evicted before the finale
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The grand finale to have six finalists this time; four contestants to get evicted before the finale
Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal! 
Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal! 
Disha Vakani crying while holding a child?
Viral video with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani crying while holding a child?
Shehnaaz Gill dazzles her fans with her debut calendar photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani
Shehnaaz Gill dazzles her fans with her debut calendar photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani
Shehnaaz Gill gets upset with the paparazzi, says, “This is disrespect…”
Shehnaaz Gill gets upset with the paparazzi, says, “This is disrespect…”