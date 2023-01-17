Bigg Boss 16 : Check out the special connection between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati

MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience, and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, she gained popularity at a very young age.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show, and she is best at emoting emotions and action sequences.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business, and she has done extremely well for herself.

Currently, she is locked in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant on the show and she has created history by becoming the first teenager and youngest contestant to stay in the house for 100 days.

Initially she was lost in the game, but now she is slowly coming into the light and is getting involved in it

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task will take place, and Sumbul will once again get nominated this week. She will tell the housemates that she will prove them wrong.

Now, the actress has been nominated almost 10 times in the show, which is very similar to Gautam Gulati. Hence that is one thing common between them as they have been nominated the maximum number of times on the show.

Well, post being a part of the show, the actress has come a long way and has a crazy fan following today.

