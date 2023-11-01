Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and journalist Dibang to grace the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan

In the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and journalist Dibang will be the guests on the show where they would be having fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 19:57
TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes, as Salman Khan comes on the show and gives an insight into how the contestants have performed, and who was right and wrong.

This week Bigg Boss dedicated the episodes to the family members where they came into the house and stayed for one day and gave an insight to the contestants to how they are playing and where they are going wrong.

This week not many big fights happened and Shiv became the new captain of the house as the family members who came into the house were given a chance to take part in the tasks.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

As per sources, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and journalist Dibang will be coming on the show during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.

They will be having some fun sessions with Salman Khan, and will also be interacting with the contestants.

The guests will also enter the house where they would be interacting with the contestants and will be giving them some fun tasks to do.

Salman will also announce who will be eliminated this coming weekend; one of the contestants will say goodbye to the show.

There are reports doing the rounds that Abdu might leave the show tomorrow due to prior commitments, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be interesting to see who Salman will praise, and who he will lash out at for their behavior this week.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she loves Fahmaan Khan; but there is a twist to it

About Author

