Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ridhima Pandit and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Giaa Manek to participate in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the first of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The last season the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t gain the ratings.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, Kanika Maan is the few confirmed contestant of the show.

This year the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

As per sources Ridhima Pandit and Giaa Manek have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors.

Ridhima was seen last year as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and she came across as a strong contestant but was evicted not by the audience but by the housemates and the fans thought that her eviction was unfair and she did deserve another chance.

Her name has popped up for Bigg Boss 15 too but seems like things didn’t work and she couldn’t be part of the show.

On the other hand, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Giaa Manek’s name has been popping out for many seasons from now but things have never materialized and hence she wasn’t part of the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ridhima and Giaa would play the game and the fans feel there would be perfect contestants for the show.

