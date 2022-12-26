Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI : A lot is happening in the Bigg Boss house as with the return of Abdu and Ankit leaving the show a lot of twists and turns accepted to be seen on the show.

We have seen with the return of Abdu how there is positivity in the house and everyone is excited to see him and how he has distanced himself from Sajid Khan and Nimrit.

Also Priyanka broke down as the housemates voted Ankit Gupta out of the house and he finally said goodbye to the show.

We also saw during the weekend ka Vaar episode how Salman Khan took the case of Shalin and Mc Stan for the massive fight they had he also took the class of Priyanka as she always considers herself right.

Post, Ankit’s exit the housemates feel that Priyanka’s game would come out now as she doesn't have any responsibilities.

The nomination task will take place where the contestants will have to choose between the ration or if they have to nominate someone from the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: A new special member enters the house; the housemates are excited to welcome her



The nomination will take place in a different format where two contestants will have to go inside the task and nominate the housemate they would want to evict from the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are the nominated contestants for this week.

Now one of the team would say goodbye to the show during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.

Currently, Bigg Boss is the number one reality show on television and is gaining great TRPs.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s father's letter that she did not read on Bigg Boss, is very emotional! Take a look at the FULL letter here