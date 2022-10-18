Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Check out the shocking net worth of Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI : Shalin Bhanot is one of the most talked about contestants on the show and since day one he is making the headlines inside and outside of the house.

Whether it is his friendship with Sumbul or love for Tina the actor has always made news for his stint in the house.

He was slammed by the netizens and Salman Khan for misbehaving and talking so rudely to the doctor and they did want to ask the actor why he is so arrogant.

On the other hand, his love story has been the talk of the town as there is an angle between Tina, Shalin and Sumbul.

Though after a lot of warnings he is not distanced himself from Sumbul but has made it clear that he has feelings for Tina and not for her.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot gets the maximum votes to get eliminated from the show, followed by Gori Nagori

Time and again Shalin’s has said controversial statements in the Bigg Boss house and recently during the live feed and he spoke about his net worth.

The actor said that his net worth is more than the combined worth of the other fifteen contestants.

Well, the actor has done a big claim that his net worth is the highest in the house.

Seems, like the actor is overconfident about himself and hence he says things with so much confidence.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the doctor sent in the house