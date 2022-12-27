Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Dharmendra, Rajiv Adaitya, and Krushna Abhishek to grace the “Shukarvar KA Vaar” episode

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan comes on the show and gives an insight into how the contestants have performed and who was right and wrong.

In the last “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode we have seen how Salman lashed out at MC Stan and Shalin for abusing each other and he also picked on Priyanka for always thinking that she is right.

We also saw how Ankit finally said goodbye to the show as he was voted out by the housemates.

As per sources, Dharmendra, Rajiv Adaitya, and Krushna Abhishek will be gracing the show alongside Salman Khan.

They would be having some fun sessions with Salman Khan and also would interact with the contestants.

Rajiv and Krushna would enter the house and would have some tasks for the contestants whereas Dharmendra will interact with them from the stage.

Salman will also announce who would be eliminated this coming weekend and one of the contestants would say goodbye to the show.

With the return of Abdu to the show, the scenario has become very positive and the audience is happy to see them back on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would Salman would praise and would be lashed out at for their behavior this week.

