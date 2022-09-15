Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Faisu to enter as a wild card entry whereas Jannat Zubair’s participation is dicey

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is in full swing. They have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tina Dutta, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi are the three confirmed contestants on the show.

We had earlier reported that Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh were offered the upcoming season but the two had declined the offer.

But the makers have once again approached them to be part of the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show.

Now, Jannat’s entry still seems to be dicey but if she comes on the show then she would be there from the start of the show.

Whereas if Faisu comes on board then he would be entering the show as a wild card entry since currently, he is a part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Well, the fans would love to see both of them on the show and if they do come on board, having Munawar, Faisu and Jannat on one show would make this season very entertaining and super interesting!

The show is slated to begin on the 2nd of October 2022 and Salman Khan has already shot for the promo, which will be out anytime soon.

This season the makers will be following many concepts of the international format and also Salman would have special segments with the contestants of the show.

Well, this year the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to see who are the contestants of the show.

