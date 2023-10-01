Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Family members of the housemates get special powers in the show for nomination and the captaincy task

MUMBAI : This week, Bigg Boss has dedicated the episodes to the family members of the housemates.

Every day a family member of different contestants will be entering the house and will be spending a day with the contestants in the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan entered the show and interacted with the contestants. She also gave an insight into how they were performing.

She also told Shalin and Tina how boring and fake their relationship was looking, and told the actor to get a grip on the game. Everyone was happy to see Farah Khan in the house.

Post that, Shiv’s mother and Priyanka’s brother entered the house and interacted with everyone.

We also saw how the nomination task took place and how Farah, Shiv’s mother, and Priyanka’s brother got the right to vote instead of Sajid, Priyanka, and Shiv.

ALSO READ : "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori

In the upcoming episode, Nimrit’s father, Archana’s brother, and MC Stan's mother will be entering the house.

And when the captaincy task will take place, their family members will be participating in it; Nimrit, MC, and Archana will be on leave.

In this way, Bigg Boss included the housemate’s family members in the game and made it interesting.

Well, this week is going to be an emotional week on the show with the family members entering the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below



For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani



