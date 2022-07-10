Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! First Weekend Ka Vaar; check out the contestants with the highest and lowest votes

The first-weekend ka vaar will be telecasted today and there wouldn’t be any elimination that would happen but he did reveal who got the highest and lowest votes.

 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:39
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan gets the highest votes whereas Sajid Khan gets the least votes for elimination

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given a big thumbs up to the show. Already the contestants are giving in a lot of content to the show!

Finally, the first 'weekend ka vaar' episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give the housemates a dose on how they performed during the week! Where some will get praised, the others would be picked on.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience get to see the insight into what Salman Khan thinks about the game played by the contestants in the house.

Now, during the weekend ka vaar episode, the one very important procedure of the show is the elimination part! One contestant is in the danger zone and would have to say goodbye to the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig,  Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are the nominated contestants for this week.


ALSO READ :   OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh questions Sumbul Touqeer over friendship with Shalin Bhanot, calls them wannabe 'SidNaaz'?

Salman Khan will announce that there wouldn’t be any elimination this week and he announced who got the least votes and the highest votes for this week.

MC Stan who was one of the nominated contestants got the highest votes and Sajid Khan got the least votes.

There is no doubt that MC Stan has a massive fan following whereas the backlash received by the fans on social media for Sajid Khan resulted into procuring low votes for him.

But then Salman Khan announced that there wouldn't be any elimination this week and thus Sajid was safe.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
3
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sexy! Nia Sharma Looks Super Ravishing in These Pictures
MUMBAI: Naagin actress Nia Sharma, who is currently a participant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, looks...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Oh No! Meet Hooda and the baby’s life in danger
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Saavi ki Savaari: AWW! Check out the special connection of Samridhi aka Saavi with THIS person on set
MUMBAI : Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: AWW! You can’t miss THIS cutest glimpse of the mother daughter duo from the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The plot is...
Pishachini: Chaos! Rani’s new plan for a new trouble
MUMBAI: Colors' show Pishachini hit the small screens a month ago. The supernatural drama series stars Jiya Shankar,...
EXCLUSIVE! Seerat Kapoor aka Cheeni from Imlie opens up about the show Imlie; says “I feel the script is written beautifully and is not a typical cliché”
MUMBAI : The hit show Imlie of Star Plus just wrapped up its first season and is set for the second one with fresh plot...
RECENT STORIES
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplicati
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication