Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp's second runner-up Anjali Arora to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and the new season will be beginning soon. The makers have already approached many celebrities for the show, and the latest name to join the list is Lock Upp's second runner-up Anjali Arora.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 19:50
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it fell.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are a few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, and the preparation is on. They have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, and Divyanka Tripathi have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ - Interesting! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora spotted at the airport with THIS special person)

As per sources, Lock upp Season 1's second runner-up Anjali Arora has been approached the show. Talks are on between her and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, we have seen Anjali’s game in Lock Upp. The actress is apt for Bigg Boss.

What do you think? It she a good choice for the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

(ALSO READ – Shocking! Munawar Faruqui refuses to work with Anjali Arora; the reason will stun you

