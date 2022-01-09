Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! A new segment called “Breaking The Task” is to be introduced in the new season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, this season the makers have introduced a new segment called “Breaking The Task” where the contestants would be introduced to short house tasks and none of the house tasks would be carried forward the next day and the Bigg Boss voice will have a new avatar.

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! The new season to run for THIS many months )

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to know who the candidates will be.

The show is all set to premiere on the 2nd of October 2022 and the promo of the show will be out in the second week of September.

Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show and he will be having a grand entry on the first day.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; read to know more )