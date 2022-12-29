Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan’s contract with the show to end; Karan Johar to replace him as the host of the show?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The “Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of the show.

The sole reason is Salman Khan who hosts the show so well and he lashes out at the contestants when they are wrong and also praises them when they do good.

ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

He is considered one of the best hosts on television and the fans feel that no one can host the show the way he does.

We had reported earlier that since the show is doing extremely well and is gaining good TRPs, the makers and the channel of the show have decided to extend the show by one month and the finale that was supposed to happen on 12th January 2023 will take place on 12 February 2023.

As per sources, Salman Khan’s contract with the show would end on the 12th of January 2023, if the superstar doesn’t have a date he wouldn’t be able to continue as the host of the show and Karan Johar would take over as the host of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Karan has been the host of Bigg Boss OTT and he knows the grill and how to handle the situations in the house.

In the current season when Salman Khan was diagnosed with Dengue, it was Karan Johar took over as the host for one episode and filled in for Salman Khan.

There is no confirmation about the news but it would be interesting to see Karan Johar as the host for the main show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she loves Fahmaan Khan; but there is a twist to it