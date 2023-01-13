Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta get bashed on the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode will be telecasted tomorrow, and finally, Salman Khan will come on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants have been performing, and how the week has been.

Bigg Boss has dedicated this week of the show to the family members of the housemates, who had come on the show and stayed in the house for a day. They told the housemate how they have performed and how the week has been.

We saw how Shalin was in shock when he found out that all this time, Tina was faking it while on the show, and they had an argument once again over the chicken.

The audience also liked Archana’s brother and Sumbul’s bade papa who had entered the house. In fact, when Archana’s brother was leaving, everyone was very disappointed and they wanted him to stay back for some more time.

Now as per sources, during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Shalin and Tina will once again be lashed out at regarding their fight for chicken, and how they are faking it.

For a change, they wouldn’t be bashed by Salman Khan but by the panelists who will be coming on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Shalin and Tina will react to this, and what will the panelists and Salman Khan tell them.

