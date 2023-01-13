Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta get bashed on the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

Shalin and Tina are the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Very often during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, they have been lashed out at by Salman Khan, and the same pattern has repeated this time as well.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 13:39
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta get bashed on the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode will be telecasted tomorrow, and finally, Salman Khan will come on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants have been performing, and how the week has been.

Bigg Boss has dedicated this week of the show to the family members of the housemates, who had come on the show and stayed in the house for a day. They told the housemate how they have performed and how the week has been.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor

We saw how Shalin was in shock when he found out that all this time, Tina was faking it while on the show, and they had an argument once again over the chicken.

The audience also liked Archana’s brother and Sumbul’s bade papa who had entered the house. In fact, when Archana’s brother was leaving, everyone was very disappointed and they wanted him to stay back for some more time.

Now as per sources, during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Shalin and Tina will once again be lashed out at regarding their fight for chicken, and how they are faking it.

For a change, they wouldn’t be bashed by Salman Khan but by the panelists who will be coming on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Shalin and Tina will react to this, and what will the panelists and Salman Khan tell them.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Swarna aka Niyati Joshi shares a Throwback Picture with These Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-stars
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva gets into a scuffle with the goons, Imlie gets shot
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Nikki Tamboli, check them out in sexy swimwear
MUMBAI :Swimwear is absolutely essential for a vacation or a short getaway. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir wins trip to Udaipur, Akshara refuses to let him go 
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
MUMBAI : Movie Pathaan which has a superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk of the town and for...
Recent Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

Latest Video

Related Stories
Swarna aka Niyati Joshi shares a Throwback Picture with These Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-stars
Swarna aka Niyati Joshi shares a Throwback Picture with These Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-stars
Celesti Bairagey and Utkarsh Gupta get a complete Makeover; what is brewing on the sets of Rajjo?
Celesti Bairagey and Utkarsh Gupta get a complete Makeover; what is brewing on the sets of Rajjo?
Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he found on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he found on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Shark Tank Season 2: Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into an intense argument over a pitch; netizens upset
Shark Tank Season 2: Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into an intense argument over a pitch; netizens upset
Imlie’s Atharva aka Karan Vohra looks ruggedly fierce in This avatar from the sets, check out
Imlie’s Atharva aka Karan Vohra looks ruggedly fierce in This avatar from the sets, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion?