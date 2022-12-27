Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and it's gaining good TRPs.

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task will take place where Fans will come into the house in three batches and the three contenders will have to collect votes in three rounds. The one with the maximum votes will be the next captain.

Contenders will have to talk about their qualities of becoming the captain in comparison with the opponents in the first round.

In the second round, contenders will have to talk about the bad qualities of the opponents.

One contestant will have to support the contender by performing in front of the fans in the third round.

In the end, Abdu, Shiv, and Mc Stan become the contenders for the captaincy task.

In the end, the fans would vote for Shiv and he would become the captain of the house.

This is the second time he would become the captain and this time once again the “Mandali” group would be saved from elimination next week.

We did see the fight continues between Archana and Priyanka and the two are at loggerheads.

Vikas is also getting into a tiff with all the housemates in order to give content and stay on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the captaincy task is going to get interesting and will be entertaining.

