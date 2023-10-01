Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare is the new captain of the house

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task would take and seems like the housemates have supported Shiv and he has become the new captain of the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 17:54
MUMBAI : This week the audience would see the family members of the housemates gracing the show where there would be taking part in certain activities in the show.

In yesterday's episode we did see how Farah Khan, Shiv’s mother, and Priyanka’s brother took part in the nomination task and they nominated a set of contestants.

In the upcoming episode, MC Stan’s mother, Nimirt’s father, and Archana’s brother will be entering the show and will be interacting with the contestants.

Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task where MC Stan’s mother, Nimirt’s father, and Archana’s brother will be taking part in the task.

The garden area will be converted into a chicken farm, the contenders as the chicken of the farm and each have a tray allotted to them. The contenders would have to catch the grains thrown by the non – contenders and in the end, the contestant who would have a lot of grain in their tray would win the captaincy task.

As per sources. At the end of the task, Shiv would have maximum grains in his tray and hence he would be declared the captain of the house and would e safe from elimination.

This would be the third time that the actor has become the captain of the house and the happiest would be the mandali group as they know that their group is safe.

Well, it will be interesting to see how things would change in the house with Shiv becoming the third captain of the house.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

