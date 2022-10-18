Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot are the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI: The show has entered the third week and there is so much happening in the house.

We saw how in the beginning of the week itself, Nimirt and Shiv had a huge fight, whereas Archana and Gori got into a heated argument, where the latter also gets physical with her and the entire house went crazy.

Even the captaincy task would take place where the fight would be between Nimrit and Shiv where the latter wins the task and would become the captain of the house.

We did see how Bigg Boss asked all the contestants who they think is the weak player and who doesn’t contribute to the show, to which, all the housemates took Sumbul and Manya’s names and hence they got nominated for this week.

Last week, Shalin got into a fight with Archana where he got physical and hence as a punishment, Bigg Boss nominated him for two weeks.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov to enter the show as a wild card entry?

So the nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul, Manya and Shalin.

Well, the game is catching up slowly and there is a lot of content generated by the contestants of the show, It would be this Thursday that we would be known where the show lies on the BARC ratings.

The opening week has been good as the show was on the fourth position.

Well, what do you think will the show be able to sustain his position this week?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss FIRES Gautam Vig from Captaincy; Lashes Out at him



