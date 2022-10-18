OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss FIRES Gautam Vig from Captaincy; Lashes Out at him

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

In its third week, the show has already seen a lot of changes and a lot of drama.

After the explosive episode on the weekend and then Salman bashing Shalin. This week was definitely full of drama and one that ended with a shocking elimination. Actor Sreejita De is the first evicted contestant from the season.

The show also brought in the new twist that Bigg Boss can fire any captain, any time he wants. Nimrit Ahluwalia was the first captain who was fired after two warnings and then Gautam Vig became the captain after winning the task.

But after last week’s behaviour of Gautam, Bigg Boss was not satisfied and then fired Gautam from the captaincy.

Bigg Boss lashed out at Gautam for misusing the powers and doing things in the name of Bigg Boss.

And Bigg Boss even taunted Gautam many times.

When the option to choose the new nominees came about, Shiv and Priyanka got the popular vote and went head to head for the captaincy task.

