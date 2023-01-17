Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The grand finale to have six finalists this time; four contestants to get evicted before the finale

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss 16 is just one month away from its finale and the contestants are fighting it out to give their best in the game.

We did see during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode how Sreejita De (receiving fewer votes), Sajid Khan (the contract was over), and Abdu Rozik (the contract was over) left the show and are not part of the show anymore.

ALSO READ : Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly world’s favourite couple?

Yesterday, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the final task where the housemates have to take away the captaincy right from the contestant who is the captain of the house, and whoever remains as the captain until the end of the week would get eliminated from the show.

We saw how Bigg Boss announced Nimrit as the captain of the house and we saw how the housemates were planning against her.

As per sources, the makers of the show have decided that this time the show will have six finalists and in this coming week four contestants would get eliminated from the show before the finale of the show.

Well, the contestants right now in the house are quiet whether its fan based on the way they have played their game.

It will be interesting to see who would make it to the finale of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone