Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik to open a Restaurant in India?

In the video, we can see as he posed for the media and in his patented way, called the media to have ‘Burgir’ at his restaurant that he will open once he returns. As per heard in the video, Abdu could return in March for this upcoming project.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 13:54
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we saw Abdu Rozik declaring that he will be opening a new restaurant in India as he was seen inviting the paps for some special ‘Burgir’.

Abdu Rozik has won over the hearts of the masses after his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His adorableness and Honest to God attitude is something that has appealed to the Indian audience.

He was one of the strongest and popular players in the show and bonded well with Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. While he was in the house and the audience was asked about who entertained them the most, the most instant reply was Abdu.

Host Salman Khan also praised him and was fond of him. Abdu is a Tajikistani Singer and has also been a boxer and went viral for his videos.

Now, in his latest appearance at the airport, he was captured by paps and he adorably asked the media to come to his new restaurant when he opens one for ‘Burgir’.

Check out the video:

In the video, we can see as he posed for the media and in his patented way, called the media to have ‘Burgir’ at his restaurant that he will open once he returns. As per heard in the video, Abdu could return in March for this upcoming project.

If this is true, we are sure everyone would like to enjoy the cuisine at Abdu’s restaurant when he starts one in Mumbai, cited in the video.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/25/2023 - 13:54

