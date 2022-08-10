From MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary to Shiv Thakre and Abdu Rozik, meet these Instagram millionaires of Bigg Boss 16

The 16th season came to an end this month after a super hit run of 4 months. The show broke multiple TRP records and was a constant fan favourite, making it one of the best seasons of the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/23/2023 - 06:00
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has been a blockbuster season of the reality series that has been very popular and iconic in the landscape of Indian pop culture. Over time, the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed in the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered viewers a new concept every time.  

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan

The show saw personalities like MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Shiv Thakre, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and many more, achieve double the fame. Many were even offered shows and movies in between the season, and projects were lined up for people who left. But apart from work, the show was also respobinle for making these contestants millionaires and yes, we mean money but our emphasis is on Instagram.


The show gave these contestants such a huge platform and their social rising went through the roof. Some of them already had a certain million followers, because the show itself has gone really up.

Check out the current Instagram millionaires from Bigg Boss 16:

MC Stan:

The winner of the season already had a huge following but since his stint in Bigg Boss, it has only gone up. Stan currently has 9.6 million followers.

Abdu Rozik:

This international influencer was pretty famous before, and now, his Indian fan following has also reached heights. He currently has 7.2 million Instagram followers.

Soundarya Sharma:

The mention of her follower count has been made many times on the show but she is definitely on top of the leader board now. She currently has 6.6 million followers.

Tina Datta:

Tina Datta was already a pretty popular name, but since her participation in the show, she has gained followers, and has 4 million followers.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary:

She is definitely one of the most popular contestants on the show. She has 2.9 million followers.

Shiv Thakare:

The runner-up of the show has definitely become an Instagram millionaire and currently has 2.2 million followers.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia:

A strong voice and a strong contender on the show, she is also one of the Instagram millionaires, and currently has 2.1 million followers.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

As one of the youngest and most popular contestants of the show, she has gained followers, and currently has 1.2 million followers.

Shalin Bhanot:

One of the popular names on television and a part of the Top 5 of the season, Shalin Bhanot currently has 1.8 million followers.

Archana Gautam:

One of the most famous contestants of the show, Archana Gautam currently has 1.3 million followers.

Since the show has ended, these contestants have taken over everything. Fans have showered them with lots of love and it looks like these contestants are here to stay.

